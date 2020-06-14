Apartment List
/
NC
/
clayton
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clayton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Clayton
7 Units Available
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Little Creek
4 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Municipal Park
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neuse
4 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
155 Oakdale Ave.
155 Oakdale Avenue, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1395 sqft
155 Oakdale Ave. - 155 Oakdale Ave.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
East Clayton
1 Unit Available
172 Townsend Drive
172 Townsend Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2556 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home located on a private wooded lot in desirable Glen Laurel, home of the Neuse Golf Club w/opt Golf/Swim & Tennis.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Community Park
1 Unit Available
309 Fieldspar Lane
309 Fieldspar Ln, Clayton, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2200 sqft
This beautiful home is located near shopping, dining, schools, and Clayton Community Park! The spacious floor plan includes a family room open to the breakfast area and kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, an island, and a pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Clayton

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Clayton
1 Unit Available
70 Orange Blossom Ct
70 Orange Blossom Ct, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1887 sqft
Scenic Suburb & Running Trail, 15 min From Raleigh - Property Id: 289781 Be apart of the community of welcoming neighbors. Enjoy an evening at the private access pool or get some exercise at the outdoor sports complex just up the hill.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
104 Singletary Ct.
104 Singletary Ct, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2642 sqft
104 Singletary Ct. Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW 5 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT! - Don't miss this beautiful Irwin floor plan! Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
28 Ashview Drive
28 Ashview Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1748 sqft
Coming 7/1, a must see beautiful home in Flowers Plantation!! Contemporary loft-style living is found in the Manchester, with its open kitchen-dining-living combination. Buyers prefer its layout with rear-yard access from the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
277 Flowers Crest Way
277 Flowers Crest Way, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2774 sqft
Incredible 2-story home in an award-winning Flowers Plantation community! Open floor plan with wood flooring features main-level guest BR with access to full bath, formal DR, FR w/fireplace, and kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters, castled

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
75 Davelyn Court
75 Davelyn Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2222 sqft
Beautiful home in Cleveland Springs. Great location! Convenient to shopping and highways. Neutral paint and flooring throughout this 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home. All beds up! Lots of natural light.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
60 Sugar Maple Court
60 Sugar Maple Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2604 sqft
A brilliant plan with ALL the must haves: First floor Owner's Suite, Walk in Closets, Fireplace, Separate Dining, Large OPEN Kitchen, Spacious Great Room, Oversized Game Room, Covered Front Porch and Patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
237 Royal Oak Lane
237 Royal Oak Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2020 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Garner. Enjoy over 2000 square feet of immaculate living.
Results within 10 miles of Clayton
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
101 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1100 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,088
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
3301 Sungrove Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The all-new Sunnybrook Pointe takes Raleigh apartment living to the next level. Enjoy affordable apartment living with exceptional amenities – swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with residents’ kitchen, outdoor grills and gazebos.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Clayton, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clayton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Clayton 1 BedroomsClayton 2 BedroomsClayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClayton 3 BedroomsClayton Apartments with Balcony
Clayton Apartments with GarageClayton Apartments with GymClayton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClayton Apartments with Parking
Clayton Apartments with PoolClayton Apartments with Washer-DryerClayton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClayton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Little Creek
Neuse

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh