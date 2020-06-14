Apartment List
/
NC
/
clayton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC with garage

Clayton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Little Creek
4 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Municipal Park
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neuse
4 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
915 E Joyner St
915 Joyner Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR home in Clayton - Property Id: 294826 3 BR home with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors. Detached garage. Near shopping Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294826 Property Id 294826 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837299)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
146 Plymouth Drive
146 Plymouth Drive, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2300 sqft
Beautiful home in Clayton with easy access to highways. First floor bedroom with full bath or use as an office. Granite countertops, large rooms, Loft bonus and two car garage. Sorry no pets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
115 Ballancer Way
115 Ballancer Way, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome w 1 car garage. All Ballancer homes back to trees and have an elevated wooden deck. Includes a Fred Smith Athletic Club membership with access to pools, gyms, and golf. Inquire about our concrete patio units.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
149 Pearson Place
149 Pearson Place, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in Riverwood Country Club ....open floor plan with 3 upstairs bedrooms and a bonus area. The elementary school is right around the corner. Nice open Kitchen/living area, perfect for family interaction.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
79 Glacier Point
79 Glacier Pt, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2217 sqft
NEW 2-story home with 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath & 2-car garage! The main floor features a great room, kitchen, dinette and laundry. Also, on the main floor is a separate flex room, a 5th bedroom w/ walk-in closet and full bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
81 Beadle Court
81 Beadle Court, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
81 Beadle Court Available 07/01/20 Johnston County Jewel - 3 bedroom with 2 car garage in Lee Farms - Smithfield/Wilson Mills - This 2 story home offers open floor plan with additional storage in walk in attic.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Denby Circle
203 Denby Circle, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1496 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
646 Santa Gertrudis Dr
646 Santa Gertrudis Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Available July 7th. This home has everything you could ask for and more...

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
150 Nevada Court
150 Nevada Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2305 sqft
Immaculate, almost new 2 story cul-de-sac home w/2 car garage in great Clayton location! Main floor has living room, open dining room & family room overlook lg. kitchen w/island & lots of counterspace/cabinets plus a walk-in pantry.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
90 W Grove Point Drive
90 W Grove Point Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1600 sqft
End unit, beautiful open floorplan. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome w/ garage and double driveway.Private back patio and faces treeline for privacy!New stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3495 Mackinac Island Lane
3495 Mackinac Island Lane, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1846 sqft
This spacious 3bd/2.5 bath home has an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Entertain and enjoy a large kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. HUGE master suite w/ double door entry feels like a private palace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Community Park
1 Unit Available
4000 Forty Niners Road
4000 Forty-Niner's Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1808 sqft
This 1.5 story gem is tucked away on almost 3 acres. It's wrap around porch is just waiting for you and your cup of morning coffee. The first floor master has a tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. Upstairs loft over looks the living room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakeside Townes
1 Unit Available
264 Wembley Drive
264 Wembley Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1720 sqft
Available JULY 1- Flowers Plantation -3 BR/2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
84 Diamond Hill Circle
84 Diamond Hill Cir, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1961 sqft
Lovely floor plan with large kitchen featuring Quartz countertop, recess lighting and stainless steel appliances. The family room features cathedral ceilings and fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6807 Harter Court
6807 Harter Court, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2557 sqft
THIS SPACIOUS HOME IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. HOME HAS A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AS WELL AS A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. HOME HAS A FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND A LOFT UPSTAIRS.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Archer Lodge
1 Unit Available
29 Stornoway Lane
29 Stornoway Ln, Archer Lodge, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1929 sqft
The popular Daisy floor plan in the Vineyards features a formal dining room, a covered patio, and a beautiful kitchen open to the family room with loads of special touches! The kitchen includes granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances,
Results within 10 miles of Clayton
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
101 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,167
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Clayton, NC

Clayton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Clayton 1 BedroomsClayton 2 BedroomsClayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClayton 3 BedroomsClayton Apartments with Balcony
Clayton Apartments with GarageClayton Apartments with GymClayton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClayton Apartments with Parking
Clayton Apartments with PoolClayton Apartments with Washer-DryerClayton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClayton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Little Creek
Neuse

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh