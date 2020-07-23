/
johnston county
106 Apartments for rent in Johnston County, NC📍
13 Units Available
Municipal Park
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1431 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Stallings Mill Apartment Homes, one of Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Communities! With an array of amenities such as, our Resort Style Salt-Water Swimming Pool, Luxurious Grilling Pavilion, and Relaxing Community Fire
7 Units Available
Little Creek
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
4 Units Available
East Clayton
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
1 Unit Available
102 N Market Street, Suite C
102 North Market Street, Benson, NC
Studio
$350
300 sqft
Over 300 square feet in a wonderful office building located in downtown Benson. 2 office suite includes waiting area and street frontage. Application fee and approval required.
1 Unit Available
60 Katlyn Court
60 Katlyn Court, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1209 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
147 Hay Field Drive
147 Hay Field Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2126 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
118 Spaniel Drive
118 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,518
2375 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd fl balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Pet spa. Kids playground, covered picnic and barbecue area with adjacent open field and Disc Golf.
1 Unit Available
120 Spaniel Drive
120 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
2386 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.
1 Unit Available
108 Spaniel Drive
108 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2356 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own " Houndswash" pet spa.
1 Unit Available
104 Spaniel Drive
104 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
2332 sqft
Private keyless entry Two car garage Backyard Dog park and spa This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
136 Haywood Lane
136 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1537 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
305 Jeribec Drive
305 Jeribec Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1493 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
273 Florence Drive
273 Florence Drive, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2428 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
90 Heron Point Way
90 Heron Point Way, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
165 Devin Drive
165 Devin Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
165 Devin Drive Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Brick Ranch with Sun Room, Double Carport and Wired Exterior Storage 40/42 area - NOT FURNISHED This home features cathedral ceilings, sun room, separate laundry room, 3 beds 2 baths, double
1 Unit Available
Downtown Clayton
213 E. Wilson Street
213 East Wilson Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
213 E.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Clayton
181 E. Wilson Street
181 East Wilson Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
181 E.
1 Unit Available
239 Tuscan Ridge Way
239 Tuscan Ridge, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Sales Price: $296,000 Rent: $1,850 RENT TO OWN For more information on our ‘Rent to Own’ program go to maharitier1propertysolutionscomrenttoown.carrot.
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
163 Glen Laurel Road
163 Glen Laurel Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2533 sqft
2-Story in country setting close to Novo Nordsk, Grifols and Caterpillar - Freshly painted 2-Story on very large lot in country setting close to Novo Nordsk & Grifols and Caterpillar.
1 Unit Available
Neuse
115 Oakdale Ave.
115 Oakdale Avenue, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1395 sqft
115 Oakdale Ave.
1 Unit Available
Community Park
6796 Cornwallis Road
6796 Cornwallis Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2415 sqft
6796 Cornwallis Road Three Bedroom House - Minutes from the White Oak Shopping Center with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Three bedroom, Two bath house with a large basement. Approx. 1,415 sq. ft. upstairs and 1,000 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
401 S 5th St
401 South 5th Street, Smithfield, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1248 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Smithfield - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in downtown Smithfield. It has an inviting feel with the wrap around porch and is convenient to shopping and dining. (RLNE5148466)
1 Unit Available
55 Lisa Dr.
55 Lisa Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1560 sqft
55 Lisa Dr. Available 09/01/20 Pretty Princeton Home, 3bed/2bath and loft, AVAILABLE September 1st! - Stylish 2 story home in desired Princeton area. Enjoy benefits of this country home, space, land. peacefulness.
1 Unit Available
Community Park
228 Breezewood Lane
228 Breezewood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1352 sqft
228 Breezewood Lane Available 08/01/20 Available 8/1/20 Accepting Applications NOW! Pretty Clayton Ranch Home 3Bed/2Bath - Conveniently located to all things Clayton..
