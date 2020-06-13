Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

83 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC

Last updated June 13
East Clayton
7 Units Available
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Last updated June 13
$
Little Creek
5 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Last updated June 13
Municipal Park
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.
Last updated June 13
Neuse
4 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.

Last updated June 13
Neuse
1 Unit Available
408 Cooper St.
408 Cooper Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home- Close to Downtown Clayton- Available Now! - Available Now! Great Location! Minutes from downtown Clayton and an easy commute to Raleigh! Located in a cute neighborhood with lots of trees surrounding.

Last updated June 13
Neuse
1 Unit Available
155 Oakdale Ave.
155 Oakdale Avenue, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1395 sqft
155 Oakdale Ave. - 155 Oakdale Ave.

Last updated June 13
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
136 Haywood Lane
136 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1537 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
105 Haywood Lane
105 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1493 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
113 Houston Lane
113 Houston Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1511 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
Neuse
1 Unit Available
23 Nancy Court
23 Nancy Court, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1320 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
621 McCarthy Drive
621 Mccarthy Dr, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1850 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
208 Marrian Drive
208 Marrian Drive, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1776 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
309 Hardaway Point
309 Hardaway Point, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Clayton

Last updated June 13
Neuse
1 Unit Available
104 Singletary Ct.
104 Singletary Ct, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2642 sqft
104 Singletary Ct. Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW 5 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT! - Don't miss this beautiful Irwin floor plan! Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
78 Valleyfield Drive
78 Valleyfield Drive, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2109 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
273 Florence Drive
273 Florence Drive, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2428 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated February 7
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
140 Bobby Ray Court
140 Bobby Ray Ct, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2267 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
Last updated June 13
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
204 Mary Sandra Place
204 Mary Sandra Place, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1244 sqft
Gorgeous home in Clayton, NC! Recently Updated, and Fantastic Backyard with Pond! - AVAILABLE 8/8! This gorgeous ranch home includes lots of great amenities, including a private wooded lot, access to the neighborhood pond, and a cute galley

Last updated June 13
Community Park
1 Unit Available
6796 Cornwallis Road
6796 Cornwallis Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2415 sqft
6796 Cornwallis Road Available 06/15/20 6796 Cornwallis Road Three Bedroom House - Minutes from the White Oak Shopping Center with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Three bedroom, Two bath house with a large basement. Approx.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
646 Santa Gertrudis Dr
646 Santa Gertrudis Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Available July 7th. This home has everything you could ask for and more...

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
111 Hunter Landing
111 Hunters Landing Drive, Wilson's Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home on large private lot with tons of custom updates! Family room with cathedral ceiling and beautiful accent wall.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4325 Bay Rum Lane
4325 Bay Rum Lane, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2159 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clayton, NC

Finding an apartment in Clayton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

