Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

76 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC with parking

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
East Clayton
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Little Creek
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Municipal Park
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1431 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Stallings Mill Apartment Homes, one of Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Communities! With an array of amenities such as, our Resort Style Salt-Water Swimming Pool, Luxurious Grilling Pavilion, and Relaxing Community Fire

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
257 Pearson Place
257 Pearson Pl, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1850 sqft
Exceptional 4bdr/2.5 bath home located in Riverwood Athletic Club. Open floor plan. Living RM has built-in bookshelves. Beautiful kitchen offers granite counter-tops and center island. All bdrms up.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Little Creek
107 Balsam Fir Place
107 Balsam Fir Place, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1777 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,777 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
157 Sunnyview Lane
157 Sunnyview Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1620 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse located in the heart of Clayton minutes from downtown amenities and local business. 2 Story End Unit Townhome with 1-Car Garage , 3 bedrooms with 2 and 1/2 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
142 Sunnyview Lane
142 Sunnyview Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1696 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Clayton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Little Creek
128 Plymouth Drive
128 Plymouth Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1394 sqft
Back on the market!! Amazing 3 bed 2 ranch style home in Cobblestone Place. Enjoy the open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and hardwoods through out the main living area. Close to shopping and restaurants. Located in a great school district.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
149 Pearson Place
149 Pearson Place, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in Riverwood Country Club ....open floor plan with 3 upstairs bedrooms and a bonus area. The elementary school is right around the corner. Nice open Kitchen/living area, perfect for family interaction.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Legend park
221 Georgetowne Drive
221 Georgetowne Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Don't miss out on this stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a great location. Enjoy the open floor plan with a large kitchen dinning area. Hardwood floors downstairs great kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
400 Athletic Club Boulevard
400 Athletic Club Blvd, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
474 sqft
Desirable Riverwood location in Clayton. Updated 1 bedroom with a boardwalk/riverwalk type feel. Rental includes water, washer, dryer and Athletic Club membership w gym, pool and golf privileges. Possibility of 1st, 2nd or 3rd floor availability.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Little Creek
392 Averasboro Drive
392 Averasboro Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2914 sqft
If you like lots of space, this is THE ONE! Nestled in the popular Cobbestone swimming pool community, the large formal areas are the first stop as you enter this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Magnolia House offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Magnolia House offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Denby Circle
203 Denby Circle, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1496 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,496 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
120 Spaniel Drive
120 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
2386 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
118 Spaniel Drive
118 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,518
2375 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd fl balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Pet spa. Kids playground, covered picnic and barbecue area with adjacent open field and Disc Golf.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
90 Heron Point Way
90 Heron Point Way, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
5008 Parkerwood Drive
5008 Parkerwood Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1150 sqft
Charming RANCH ready for your family to enjoy! This cozy home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Some of its features are a pretty spacious family room and large kitchen with bay window. The Master has a huge walk in closet and garden tub.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Community Park
6796 Cornwallis Road
6796 Cornwallis Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2415 sqft
6796 Cornwallis Road Three Bedroom House - Minutes from the White Oak Shopping Center with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Three bedroom, Two bath house with a large basement. Approx. 1,415 sq. ft. upstairs and 1,000 sq. ft.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
81 Beadle Court
81 Beadle Court, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Johnston County Jewel - 3 bedroom with 2 car garage in Lee Farms - Smithfield/Wilson Mills - This 2 story home offers open floor plan with additional storage in walk in attic.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
150 Nevada Court
150 Nevada Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2305 sqft
Immaculate, almost new 2 story cul-de-sac home w/2 car garage in great Clayton location! Main floor has living room, open dining room & family room overlook lg. kitchen w/island & lots of counterspace/cabinets plus a walk-in pantry.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
106 Spaniel Drive
106 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
2332 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry,two car garage,back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and pet spa. Kids playground, covered picnic and barbecue area with adjacent open field with Disc golf.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
108 Spaniel Drive
108 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2356 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own " Houndswash" pet spa.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clayton, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clayton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

