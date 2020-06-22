All apartments in Clayton
Find more places like 107 Balsam Fir Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton, NC
/
107 Balsam Fir Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

107 Balsam Fir Place

107 Balsam Fir Place · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clayton
See all
Little Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

107 Balsam Fir Place, Clayton, NC 27520
Little Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Balsam Fir Place Clayton NC · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,777 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5852438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Balsam Fir Place have any available units?
107 Balsam Fir Place has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 107 Balsam Fir Place currently offering any rent specials?
107 Balsam Fir Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Balsam Fir Place pet-friendly?
No, 107 Balsam Fir Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 107 Balsam Fir Place offer parking?
No, 107 Balsam Fir Place does not offer parking.
Does 107 Balsam Fir Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Balsam Fir Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Balsam Fir Place have a pool?
Yes, 107 Balsam Fir Place has a pool.
Does 107 Balsam Fir Place have accessible units?
No, 107 Balsam Fir Place does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Balsam Fir Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Balsam Fir Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Balsam Fir Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Balsam Fir Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 107 Balsam Fir Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr
Clayton, NC 27527
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop
Clayton, NC 27520
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop
Clayton, NC 27527
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way
Clayton, NC 27520

Similar Pages

Clayton 1 BedroomsClayton 2 Bedrooms
Clayton Apartments with BalconyClayton Apartments with Gym
Clayton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Little Creek
Neuse

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity