Clayton, NC
101 Waterford Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

101 Waterford Drive

101 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 Waterford Drive, Clayton, NC 27520
Little Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,632 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5780098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Waterford Drive have any available units?
101 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton, NC.
What amenities does 101 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 101 Waterford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Waterford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 101 Waterford Drive offer parking?
No, 101 Waterford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 101 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Waterford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 101 Waterford Drive has a pool.
Does 101 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Waterford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Waterford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
