Last updated August 18 2019 at 9:15 PM

940 Tiger Lane

940 Tiger Lane · No Longer Available
Location

940 Tiger Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 story townhouse with garage! Offering Spacious living with 3 bedrooms.Second level boasting large great room with dining area, kitchen and half bath. Kitchen with SS appliances and plenty of space to enjoy your cooking with all the space needed. ALL Bedrooms have a full bath.Conveniently located in the University area. Just Minutes to UNCC light rail station,I-85, 1 485, shopping, restaurants and bars and the list goes on. Why Wait? Stop by today and take a look.

Directions:I-485 Outer to Exit 32 (Rt 29/N. Tryon), left off exit, right onto W Mallard Creek Church Rd, right onto Mallard Glen Drive, left onto Garrett Grigg Rd, right onto Tiger Lane.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Tiger Lane have any available units?
940 Tiger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 940 Tiger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
940 Tiger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Tiger Lane pet-friendly?
No, 940 Tiger Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 940 Tiger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 940 Tiger Lane offers parking.
Does 940 Tiger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Tiger Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Tiger Lane have a pool?
No, 940 Tiger Lane does not have a pool.
Does 940 Tiger Lane have accessible units?
No, 940 Tiger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Tiger Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Tiger Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Tiger Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Tiger Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
