Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Location Location Location!!! In the growing University area close to Blue Line extension and UNC Charlotte! Beautiful Open floor plan, laminate hardwood floors throughout main with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and all appliances. Master includes ceiling fan and spacious WIC. Washer and dryer in the unit. Secured BLDG entrance. Outdoor locked storage area. Newly remodeled Club House in addition to Pool and Gym area. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water.