Charlotte, NC
8727 Balsam Bay Road
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:58 PM

8727 Balsam Bay Road

8727 Balsam Bay Road · No Longer Available
Location

8727 Balsam Bay Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8727 Balsam Bay Road have any available units?
8727 Balsam Bay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8727 Balsam Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
8727 Balsam Bay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8727 Balsam Bay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8727 Balsam Bay Road is pet friendly.
Does 8727 Balsam Bay Road offer parking?
No, 8727 Balsam Bay Road does not offer parking.
Does 8727 Balsam Bay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8727 Balsam Bay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8727 Balsam Bay Road have a pool?
No, 8727 Balsam Bay Road does not have a pool.
Does 8727 Balsam Bay Road have accessible units?
No, 8727 Balsam Bay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8727 Balsam Bay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8727 Balsam Bay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8727 Balsam Bay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8727 Balsam Bay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
