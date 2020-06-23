Lincoln at Dilworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Im starting a new job on April 1 in New Orleans, so need someone to take over my great Dilworth 1bd/1ba apartment at the Lincoln. This luxury apartment complex has it all, right in the heart of one of the coolest neighborhoods in Charlotte.

Garage parking, full size gym, grills and two lounges, along with an amazing swimming pool, I mean what more could one want?

To sweeten the deal, Im ready to pay your application fee, March rent and at the end of the lease, which is October 16, you get to keep a hefty security deposit! This is literally too good to be true, but it is! My loss is your gain! Contact me today and we will schedule a showing ASAP.

$1258/month total.