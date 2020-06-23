All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Lincoln at Dilworth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Lincoln at Dilworth
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:26 PM

Lincoln at Dilworth

905 Kenilworth Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

905 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Im starting a new job on April 1 in New Orleans, so need someone to take over my great Dilworth 1bd/1ba apartment at the Lincoln. This luxury apartment complex has it all, right in the heart of one of the coolest neighborhoods in Charlotte.
Garage parking, full size gym, grills and two lounges, along with an amazing swimming pool, I mean what more could one want?
To sweeten the deal, Im ready to pay your application fee, March rent and at the end of the lease, which is October 16, you get to keep a hefty security deposit! This is literally too good to be true, but it is! My loss is your gain! Contact me today and we will schedule a showing ASAP.
$1258/month total.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln at Dilworth have any available units?
Lincoln at Dilworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln at Dilworth have?
Some of Lincoln at Dilworth's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln at Dilworth currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln at Dilworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln at Dilworth pet-friendly?
No, Lincoln at Dilworth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does Lincoln at Dilworth offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln at Dilworth offers parking.
Does Lincoln at Dilworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lincoln at Dilworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln at Dilworth have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln at Dilworth has a pool.
Does Lincoln at Dilworth have accessible units?
No, Lincoln at Dilworth does not have accessible units.
Does Lincoln at Dilworth have units with dishwashers?
No, Lincoln at Dilworth does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte