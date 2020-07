Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit google fiber green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet valet service yoga

Get the best of both worlds at Fountains Southend! Indulge in urban-style luxury living right outside of Uptown Charlotte, NC! You’ll enjoy apartment features like custom cabinets with a stainless-steel appliance package, granite countertops, tile backsplash, upgraded lighting, and much more. Our community amenities will also dazzle you—utilize our refreshing swimming pool with a lap lane and spa, private off-leash dog park and pet spa, fitness center with virtual classes and free weights, and walking distance to Lynx Rail New Bern Station. With 14 floor plans to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find your dream home!



Our location couldn’t be better—we’re just 3 miles from the heart of Uptown Charlotte, leaving you with so many options for fun and entertainment! Travel northeast from the New Bern light rail station and you’re near The Fillmore Theater, Bank of America Stadium, Discovery Place Science, First Ward Park, Fahrenheit, Chima Steakhouse—the list goes on. Near home, you’r