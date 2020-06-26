All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Davis Dr 4005.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Davis Dr 4005
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

Davis Dr 4005

4005 Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4005 Davis Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4005 Davis Dr Custom built home!! Avail now!! - Amazing Custom Home with many upgrades! 3 bed 2 bath Ranch home with a large bonus room above garage. Beautiful stone fireplace and coffered ceiling in living room. All stainless steel appliance in kitchen. Split floor plan. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bathroom has large tub and oversized walk in shower. Laminate hardwood & tile throughout! Bright open floorplan with private wooded lot. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. AVAIL NOW!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Davis Dr 4005 have any available units?
Davis Dr 4005 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Davis Dr 4005 have?
Some of Davis Dr 4005's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Davis Dr 4005 currently offering any rent specials?
Davis Dr 4005 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Davis Dr 4005 pet-friendly?
Yes, Davis Dr 4005 is pet friendly.
Does Davis Dr 4005 offer parking?
Yes, Davis Dr 4005 offers parking.
Does Davis Dr 4005 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Davis Dr 4005 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Davis Dr 4005 have a pool?
No, Davis Dr 4005 does not have a pool.
Does Davis Dr 4005 have accessible units?
No, Davis Dr 4005 does not have accessible units.
Does Davis Dr 4005 have units with dishwashers?
No, Davis Dr 4005 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte