Davis Dr 4005

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

4005 Davis Dr Custom built home!! Avail now!! - Amazing Custom Home with many upgrades! 3 bed 2 bath Ranch home with a large bonus room above garage. Beautiful stone fireplace and coffered ceiling in living room. All stainless steel appliance in kitchen. Split floor plan. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bathroom has large tub and oversized walk in shower. Laminate hardwood & tile throughout! Bright open floorplan with private wooded lot. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. AVAIL NOW!!!



No Pets Allowed



