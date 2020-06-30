Calabassas Ln 2331

Amenities

2331 Calabassas Lane...Summerfield community...Matthews...Avail Late Jan - Welcome Home!!! 3 bed townhome in the convenient Summerfield community in Matthews! Open floor plan with lots of windows provides a abundance of natural light. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, ample counter space. Dining area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master has walk in closet. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. Avail for late Jan move in.

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



(RLNE5481740)