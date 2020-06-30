All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

Calabassas Ln 2331

2331 Calabassas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Calabassas Lane, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2331 Calabassas Lane...Summerfield community...Matthews...Avail Late Jan - Welcome Home!!! 3 bed townhome in the convenient Summerfield community in Matthews! Open floor plan with lots of windows provides a abundance of natural light. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, ample counter space. Dining area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master has walk in closet. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. Avail for late Jan move in.
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

(RLNE5481740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Calabassas Ln 2331 have any available units?
Calabassas Ln 2331 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is Calabassas Ln 2331 currently offering any rent specials?
Calabassas Ln 2331 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Calabassas Ln 2331 pet-friendly?
Yes, Calabassas Ln 2331 is pet friendly.
Does Calabassas Ln 2331 offer parking?
No, Calabassas Ln 2331 does not offer parking.
Does Calabassas Ln 2331 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Calabassas Ln 2331 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Calabassas Ln 2331 have a pool?
No, Calabassas Ln 2331 does not have a pool.
Does Calabassas Ln 2331 have accessible units?
No, Calabassas Ln 2331 does not have accessible units.
Does Calabassas Ln 2331 have units with dishwashers?
No, Calabassas Ln 2331 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Calabassas Ln 2331 have units with air conditioning?
No, Calabassas Ln 2331 does not have units with air conditioning.

