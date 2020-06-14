Apartment List
205 Apartments for rent in Fort Mill, SC with garage

Fort Mill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$913
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,097
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
30 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
252 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
Meticulously conceived and crafted spaces with thoughtful use of materials ensure an effortless lifestyle. Modern finishes and features that will delight you are waiting as you start your new life at The Capital Club.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
252 Tail Race Ln
252 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Highly sought after Fort Mill THREE bedroom townhome with 2.5 bath and GARAGE. It's move-in ready! There is an open kitchen with nice black appliances & tons of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with x-l walk in closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
313 Thornhill St
313 Thornhill Street, Fort Mill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2910 sqft
APPLICATION UNDER REVIEW - CALL OFFICE FOR UPDATES.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
250 Tail Race Ln
250 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Beautiful Fort Mill town home. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with HUGE LOFT area and GARAGE , open kitchen with nice black appliances & lots of cabinet space, porch and patio, crown molding, washer & dryer incld.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
909 Murphy Court
909 Murphy Ct, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1641 sqft
Welcome Home!!! 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Jones Branch Estates community. Open floor plan. Formal living room, eat in kitchen. First floor has wide plank flooring. 3 bedroom upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with large walk in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2014 Felts Pkwy
2014 Felts Parkway, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2240 sqft
2014 Felts Pkwy Available 07/05/20 New Home in the Massey Subdivision of Fort Mill, SC - The home is located in the highly desirable subdivision of Massey in Fort Mill, SC. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
521 Common Raven Court
521 Common Raven Ct, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1729 sqft
Amazing end unit in Waterside at the Caawba. Big spaces, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. Granite counters and beautiful floors. Shiplap accents give it so much style.

1 of 43

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Nims Spring Drive
105 Nims Spring Drive, Fort Mill, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2550 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located at a quiet cul-de-sac in the White Grove Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 5 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
437 Garden Grove Road
437 Garden Grove Road, York County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3200 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Single Family Home Located on a corner lot in the Spicewoods Development off of Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill, SC, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
338 Third Baxter Street
338 Third Baxter Street, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
4012 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large Three Story Home Located in Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC,Very Close to I-77/Charlotte. Local Shops and Restaurants 1/2 Blocks from Town Center and Library, 2 Blocks from YMCA.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 Summerlake Drive
826 Summerlake Drive, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2400 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Townhome Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Very Close to Local Shopping, Restaurants and I-77 (Charlotte), 3 Bedrooms & A Loft (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3347 Norwich Road
3347 Norwich Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2745 sqft
3347 Norwich Road Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
103 Jeffrey Street
103 Jeffrey St, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1535 sqft
This 3 story, 3 bedroom 2.1 bath with 1 car garage town-home is almost brand new! The main/upper level has a bright an open floor plan with the kitchen,great room and dining area. You'll find all bedrooms on the 3rd story with the laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
1098 Drayton Court
1098 Drayton Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1827 sqft
Luxury Corporate Rental in the heart of Baxter Village, Fort Mill, SC. 3 Beds/3.5 Baths/2-Car Garage/All Utilities & HOA included/Fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fort Mill, SC

Fort Mill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

