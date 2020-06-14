Apartment List
167 Apartments for rent in Indian Trail, NC with garage

Indian Trail apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2511 Bonterra Blvd
2511 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Crismark
1 Unit Available
3000 Chimney Wood Trl
3000 Chimney Wood Trail, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2550 sqft
Beautiful Indian Trail home completely renovated with wood floors, granite counter with tiled backsplash, new designer paint colors and luxurious carpeting.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1031 Counselors Dr
1031 Counselors Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
Very cute and well maintained ranch home located in Cornerstone Subdivision with Approx 1225 sq ft, two car garage, great room with gas fireplace, TV niche and surround sound.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2005 Kansas City Drive
2005 Washburn Court, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1100 sqft
2005 Kansas City Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool-Sun Valley - Well kept ranch home with garage. Brand new beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home (not pictured).

1 of 29

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Brandon Oaks
1 Unit Available
1010 Farmingham Lane
1010 Farmingham Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1592 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Brandon Oaks. Hardwood plank throughout and tile in kitchen and baths. Master bath has soaking tub, separate stand up shower and double vanity. Two car garage, fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 37

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
9003 Ladys Secret Drive
9003 Ladys Secret Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2174 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in Bonterra!! New bypass just opened provides excellent access to Charlotte. Beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, new carpet in 2018 and paint. Master downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Trail

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included. Faux window blinds and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6906 Dandelion Court
6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4608 Winterberry Lane
4608 Winterberry Lane, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,226 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1040 Tabard Lane
1040 Tabard Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1454 sqft
Fabulous end unit Townhome in Matthews! - Gorgeous and full of light. You do not want to miss this one. Upon entering you are greeted with stunning hardwoods, open kitchen and large living area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
546 Butternut Ln
546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2028 sqft
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane
6020 Hampstead Pond Ln, Weddington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2303 sqft
Brand New Beautiful 4 BR 3.5 BA 2-Story Open Floor Plan home in Convenient Matthews! Steps away from Syskey YMCA, shopping, dining and entertaining. Double door Master. Master Bath with Walk-in Shower.

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
2908 Earlymist Court
2908 Earlymist Court, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1523 sqft
This home is like new on the inside! Beautiful wood flooring in the living room along with a gas log fireplace, kitchen has lots of counter space with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen also has an eat-in area, separate dining room with
Results within 5 miles of Indian Trail
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Forest
11 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Ballantyne West
15 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Providence Country Club
43 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ballantyne West
46 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Hembstead
24 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
City Guide for Indian Trail, NC

"Indian Trail where the train does roll / There’s some word still left untold / I saw nothing that I can tell / On the banks of the Indian Trail." (- The Steel Wheels, “Indian Trail”)

Named after the Native American path that meanders around the area, Indian Trail is one interesting town located in the southern part of North Carolina's Piedmont region. It used to be a farm community, but the influx of European settlers gradually brought changes to the area. The town retained a tinge of its rural charm amidst the urban developments. If you’re one to see the beauty of such a combination, it's time to start an apartment search. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

