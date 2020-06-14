163 Apartments for rent in Concord, NC with garage
Greetings, future Tar Heel State renters, and welcome to your Concord, North Carolina apartment hunting nerve center! Situated a mere 20 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte, Concord is a popular living locale for families, singles, and retirees alike and features some of the Piedmont Region’s most affordable and diverse renting options. Are you ready to join the nearly 80,000 proud peeps who call Concord home? Of course you are! But before you pack your bags and hit the streets (or scour the ...
Concord apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.