Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:02 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC with garage

Harrisburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5516 Hammermill Drive
5516 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2505 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5536 Hammermill Drive
5536 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2915 sqft
Larger 4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - Subdivision: Providence Manor Bedrooms: 4 + Loft Bathrooms: 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1943 Moss Creek Drive
1943 Moss Creek Drive, Harrisburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1828 sqft
1943 Moss Creek Drive Available 07/20/20 Canterfield Estates of Harrisburg - Great home located in the town of Harrisburg in Cabarrus County, 2 car garage, large kitchen and dinning room. Nice wood flooring on first level, carpet on second level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3404 Burnage Hall Road
3404 Burnage Hall Road, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2350 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6081 Diamond Place
6081 Diamond Place, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3132 sqft
Beautiful European style, true custom build with no detail missed. No other like it in the area.

Last updated March 16 at 05:39am
1 Unit Available
3840 Grovesner Street
3840 Grovesner St, Harrisburg, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4299 sqft
AMAZING HOME w/ main level master suite and guest suite w/ private bath in the stunning community of Abbington. 4300 s.f., 5 BR + bonus, 4.5 bath home full of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
5087 Crabapple Lane
5087 Crabapple Ln, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,190
2733 sqft
Extraordinary custom built home! Flooded with natural light, catch your breath as you take in the impressive wrought iron and wood stairway with landing, a striking dining room with distinctive wainscoting and the impressive great room with vaulted

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
12026 Cheviott Hill Lane
12026 Cheviott Hill Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1980 sqft
- This ranch floor plan features a bonus room with large closet up making it 4 bedrooms, master down. Open floor plan and wood flooring in foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is gorgeous and open.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1029 Meadowbrook Lane SW
1029 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
Spacious Concord Home with Covered Back Porch Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harris - Houston
1 Unit Available
10920 Faringford Court
10920 Faringford Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1087 sqft
Adorable Home Located on a Cul-De-Sac Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,087 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
4010 Woolcott Avenue
4010 Woolcott Avenue, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1829 sqft
Beautiful 4bed, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Coventry subdivision all laid out on a stunning neutral palette. Loaded with beautiful features you will appreciate.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
5 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harris - Houston
14 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University City North
19 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
52 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Mineral Springs
165 Units Available
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,099
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1109 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
University City North
36 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University City North
8 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University City North
11 Units Available
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,012
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bradfield Farms
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Newell
13 Units Available
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1479 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,147
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
City Guide for Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg: Though not incorporated until 1973, this town got its humble beginnings, and its name, from Robert Harris. Though Harris wasn't one of the original settlers, who had actually shown up between 1732 and 1765, his arrival in 1766 is what eventually led to the Harrisburg name.

The Town of Harrisburg, as residents like to call it, is a thriving small suburb to the northeast of Charlotte. Between 2000 and 2010, the number of residents in the city more than doubled, and features like the availability of land and the construction of an industrial park undoubtedly had at least a partial effect on that. Even with this huge population increase, though, Harrisburg is still one of the safest towns you could ever find in America. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

