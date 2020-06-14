Apartment List
282 Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC with garage

Matthews apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Marshbrooke
7 Units Available
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
The Heathers
1 Unit Available
2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10001 Devereaux Dr
10001 Devereaux Drive, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3646 sqft
10001 Devereaux Dr Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4 BR 3 BA Home. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1125 Township parkway
1125 Matthews Township Parkway, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Around 1600 Sq Ft Brand New Town House, Laurel Walk is within walking distance to Belmont Town Center, including Harris Teeter and other conveniences plus students will be within walking distance of highly rated Belmont schools.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Heathers
1 Unit Available
13546 Kintyre Court
13546 Kintyre Court, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2150 sqft
Fantastic move-in ready home in a great location. Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious rooms. Master with vaulted ceiling and dual vanities. Awesome sun-room with skylights makes a great bonus space. Fenced yard.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
423 Amir Circle
423 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1588 sqft
Fully Furnished Short Term, Cute and Cozy 5 star home in Mathews. Fully Furnished. 13 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, each with queen beds and loft has twin daybed. Modern decor throughout home and plenty of lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Forest
11 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Hembstead
24 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Sardis Woods
17 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
4027 Raccoon Run Court
4027 Raccoon Run Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1600 sqft
Master BR on main level! Cul-de-sac lot in Glenwood Manor subdivision in Matthews -- offers easy access to uptown and Monroe, located near Margaret Wallace/Idlewild Rds. and Hwy-74. This 1600 s.f. home offers 3 BRs + loft area, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
3234 Summerfield Ridge Lane
3234 Summerfield Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Summerfield - Lovely two story townhome in Matthews. All appliances, vaulted ceilings and easy commute. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4402859)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hembstead
1 Unit Available
2308 Howerton Court
2308 Howerton Court, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
3050 sqft
2308 Howerton Court Available 06/26/20 Executive Hembstead Home with 5 Bedrooms Near Arboretum - Incredible value for Hembstead neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
3800 Broomstraw Court
3800 Broomstraw Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
3800 Broomstraw Court Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020- Two Story Home 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths-Fenced Yard - COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020 Matthews - 2 Story Home with Fenced Yard & Garage on Cul De Sac.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
8706 Wood Sorrel Court
8706 Wood Sorrel Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,344 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1040 Tabard Lane
1040 Tabard Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1454 sqft
Fabulous end unit Townhome in Matthews! - Gorgeous and full of light. You do not want to miss this one. Upon entering you are greeted with stunning hardwoods, open kitchen and large living area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
546 Butternut Ln
546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2028 sqft
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet.

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
6842 Beverly Springs Dr
6842 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
***NOTE: Pardon our mess - repairs still in process This 3-bedroom, 2.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
7010 Beverly Springs Drive
7010 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1658 sqft
3-bedroom/2.5-bath end unit townhome in the Arboretum area - Refreshed 3-bedroom/2.5-bath end unit townhome in the Arboretum area. High ceilings flood the spacious living and dining area with natural light.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Farmwood
1 Unit Available
6338 Farmlake Drive
6338 Farmlake Drive, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1845 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Farmwood Subdivsion in Mint Hill, NC - Located in Farmwood Subdivision. This Beautiful Brick Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is located on a 1.
Results within 5 miles of Matthews
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Foxcroft
43 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,372
753 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1275 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
City Guide for Matthews, NC

"So I'm gone, yes I'm gone /gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong /Yes I'm gone, yes I'm gone / gone to Carolina, where I know I have a home." (-- Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina").

You, too, should go to Matthews, North Carolina, where you belong. Settled by farmers in the early 1800s, Matthews quickly grew and today is home to over 27,000 people who must've listened to Shooter Jennings's advice. Recreational facilities, a hospital, shopping, and dining all make it possible to live, work, and play within the boundaries of Matthews.

A bedroom community just south of Charlotte, Matthews is a popular destination for those looking to relocate to a place with plenty of amenities. Sounds perfect, right? The beltway around Charlotte is almost completed, so getting to the north side of the metro area doesn't take nearly as long as it used to. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Matthews, NC

Matthews apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

