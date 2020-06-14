Apartment List
207 Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC with garage

Mint Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5711 Turkey Oak Drive
5711 Turkey Oak Lane, Mint Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3520 sqft
Gorgeous home on wooded lot. Granite countertops, stainless appls. Fresh paint. Beautiful hardwood floors on main. Master has large sitting area. Bathrooms are lrg w tiled floors, decor upgrades.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Farmwood
1 Unit Available
6338 Farmlake Drive
6338 Farmlake Drive, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1845 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Farmwood Subdivsion in Mint Hill, NC - Located in Farmwood Subdivision. This Beautiful Brick Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is located on a 1.
Results within 1 mile of Mint Hill
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bradfield Farms
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
4027 Raccoon Run Court
4027 Raccoon Run Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1600 sqft
Master BR on main level! Cul-de-sac lot in Glenwood Manor subdivision in Matthews -- offers easy access to uptown and Monroe, located near Margaret Wallace/Idlewild Rds. and Hwy-74. This 1600 s.f. home offers 3 BRs + loft area, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Marlwood
1 Unit Available
8332 Barncliff Road
8332 Barncliff Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1258 sqft
This charming 3BD/2BA ranch home in Fairfield Park is recently updated. Open floor plan with decorative fireplace in living room. New flooring and paint throughout. Laminate wood in all areas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
3800 Broomstraw Court
3800 Broomstraw Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
3800 Broomstraw Court Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020- Two Story Home 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths-Fenced Yard - COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020 Matthews - 2 Story Home with Fenced Yard & Garage on Cul De Sac.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
8706 Wood Sorrel Court
8706 Wood Sorrel Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,344 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bradfield Farms
1 Unit Available
12926 Longstraw Road
12926 Longstraw Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2260 sqft
4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths home with additional loft upstairs and office downstairs. Open floor plan. Convenience to I-485 and shopping. Application Qualification: Our properties do not accept Section 8 Vouchers. Pet allowance is conditional.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bradfield Farms
1 Unit Available
9343 Sloan Forest Drive
9343 Sloan Forest Dr, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,765
2180 sqft
Apply at www.propertyframeworks.com

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bradfield Farms
1 Unit Available
15115 Albemarle Road
15115 Albemarle Road, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1946 sqft
Great rental opportunity in East Charlotte. Convenient proximity to interstates, schools and hospitals. Home features large living spaces, a master with private bath, oversized 2 car garage and very private wooded rear yard.
Results within 5 miles of Mint Hill
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Forest
13 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$754
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Eastland - Wilora Lake
14 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Forest
11 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Eastland - Wilora Lake
15 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Sardis Woods
17 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Marshbrooke
7 Units Available
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Forest
19 Units Available
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,054
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
The Heathers
1 Unit Available
2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
5087 Crabapple Lane
5087 Crabapple Ln, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,190
2733 sqft
Extraordinary custom built home! Flooded with natural light, catch your breath as you take in the impressive wrought iron and wood stairway with landing, a striking dining room with distinctive wainscoting and the impressive great room with vaulted
City Guide for Mint Hill, NC

Settled in 1750, Mint Hill wasn't incorporated as a town until 1971. Yes, you read that right -- two centuries later. Maybe things really do move slower in the South.

Welcome to Mint Hill, NC, which can only be described as a bygone era colliding with the 'burbs of Charlotte. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, which just happens to be the largest city in the entire state of North Carolina. In other words, you will never be too far from the action if you choose to live here. Seriously, 13 miles or so and you're right in downtown Charlotte. You're also only 10 minutes via the main thoroughfare of I-485 from Mint Hill to the Amtrak station, should you ever need to get out of town. Not that you would even need to leave this place to find unique neighborhoods, places to earn a living, or amazing retail shops and restaurants to spend all your hard-earned money in. With just under 25,000 residents, you'll enjoy a nice mix of small-town pleasantries and city conveniences. So pack up your stuff and get ready for a fresh start in Mint Hill. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

