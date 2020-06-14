95 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC with garage
1 of 37
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 32
Mount Holly, North Carolina was named in 1875 after the Mount Holly Cotton Mill, one of the town's major employers. Today, the area boasts 10 major textile firms, including American and Efird, the second-largest thread manufacturer in the world.
Mount Holly may not be Mayberry, but it comes so amazingly close to that iconic TV village that it's easy -- and wickedly tempting -- to confuse the two. Standing in the middle of Main Street, you might expect to see Sheriff Andy turning around the corner, but you'll soon discover that Mount Holly is a vibrant city that revels in its small town-ness, while scoffing at the idea of being a backwater. With a population of 13,656 (2012 Census estimates), the area is home to 19 manufacturing firms, including 10 major textile companies. In its own way, Mount Holly is a 21st-century version of small town America, bustling with industry, but brimming with charm and goodwill. See more
Mount Holly apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.