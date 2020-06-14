Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

95 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC with garage

Mount Holly apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
216 Brookstone Drive
216 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Holly

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Harwood Lane
1 Unit Available
10620 Turkey Point Dr
10620 Turkey Point Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Close To The National Whitewater Center - This home is a lovely 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc" No Pets Allowed (RLNE4586818)
Results within 5 miles of Mount Holly

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
3021 Chatuge Court
3021 Chatuge Ct, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1434 sqft
Now available is this beautiful & like new 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 1-car garage house in the Paw Creek Village neighborhood of Charlotte. The main level features hardwood-style, luxury vinyl flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
4725 Opus Ln.
4725 Opus Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Cul De Sac Lot with Easy Access to I485/I85 - Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with garage on cul de sac. Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in kitchen. Storage Shed. Easy access to I485 and I85. Easy commute to uptown.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7324 April Mist Trail
7324 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious Two Story Home in Huntersville - Two story home in Tanners Creek. Features 3BR/2.5BA, dining room, kitchen that opens up to the living room. Kitchen has a pantry and all appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
10107 Northwoods Forest Drive
10107 Northwoods Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Northwoods Available for Immediate Rent! - Stunning wide plank hardwood floors greet you as you enter this property and continue through the kitchen. Updated fixtures throughout, elegant and updated bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethesda Oaks
1 Unit Available
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2503 sqft
4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakdale South
1 Unit Available
6211 Whispering Brook Court
6211 Whispering Brook Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1235 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
502 Village Park Drive
502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home! This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this! Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors,

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
10404 Hyndman Court
10404 Hyndman Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1423 sqft
Beautiful Charlotte Cul De Sac Home Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
350 Waycross Drive
350 Waycross Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1884 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,884 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9419 Kendall Dr
9419 Kendall Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2174 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME! 4 BEDS/2.5 BATHS AND A 2 CAR GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! SHOPPING IN WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY! I-485 JUST MINUTES AWAY!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12821 Thistlebrook Ln
12821 Thistlebrook Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1741 sqft
New to the market and just in time for summer is this cottage style 3BR/2.5BA, 2-sty home in Stonegate Farms. Enjoy the views of the community common area and green space from your rocking chair front porch.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
3421 Ellingford Road
3421 Ellingford Rd, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1817 sqft
Brand new- never lived in Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage! Located in Southwest Charlotte, this corner unit townhome has lots of square feet for the money.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13733 Hastings Farm Road
13733 Hastings Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
CUTE 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 2-car garage, open floor plan, covered front porch, gas log fireplace and back patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
6435 Hoover Circle
6435 Hoover Circle, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1424 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom plus 4th bedroom/bonus room over the garage. Eat in kitchen, master bedroom downstairs. Private wooded back yard, Small pets only. Great location, Dead end street. Close to I-485 & I-85. Must see this one!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
175 Ranlo Avenue
175 Ranlo Avenue, Ranlo, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
MASTER DOWN!!! Almost new home. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. Large home with media room. Ask listing agent Derek about other rental options and schedule your private tour today!!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4520 Brent Wood Drive
4520 Brent Wood Drive, Belmont, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2639 sqft
Freshly painted and updated home in the beautiful Belle Meade neighborhood of Belmont, NC. Home is located just before a quiet culdesac off the main drive, 4BR+Bonus. Large yard with a side load garage and large rear deck.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13019 West Douglas Park Drive
13019 W Douglas Park Dr, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
Short Term Fully Furnished home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in sought after Douglas Park community. Spacious kitchen and Dining Area. Hardwood floors on main and 2nd level. Large living room with fireplace. Good size bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Holly
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
$
Eagle Lake
22 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Olde Whitehall
16 Units Available
Hideaway Lakes
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wedgewood
19 Units Available
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1241 sqft
Gated community within minutes of I-77 and I-85. Detailed kitchens with granite counters and Energy-Star chef-inspired kitchens. Ample closet space and in-unit washer and dryer.
City Guide for Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, North Carolina was named in 1875 after the Mount Holly Cotton Mill, one of the town's major employers. Today, the area boasts 10 major textile firms, including American and Efird, the second-largest thread manufacturer in the world.

Mount Holly may not be Mayberry, but it comes so amazingly close to that iconic TV village that it's easy -- and wickedly tempting -- to confuse the two. Standing in the middle of Main Street, you might expect to see Sheriff Andy turning around the corner, but you'll soon discover that Mount Holly is a vibrant city that revels in its small town-ness, while scoffing at the idea of being a backwater. With a population of 13,656 (2012 Census estimates), the area is home to 19 manufacturing firms, including 10 major textile companies. In its own way, Mount Holly is a 21st-century version of small town America, bustling with industry, but brimming with charm and goodwill. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

