130 Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC with garage

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pineville
8 Units Available
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1615 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pineville
1 Unit Available
12120 Stratfield Place Way
12120 Stratfield Place Circle, Pineville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in Pineville - Subdivision: Carolina Crossing Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage Year Built: 2007 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Pineville Elem.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Pineville
1 Unit Available
12832 Flagstone Drive
12832 Flagstone Drive, Pineville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
One bedroom - one bath - living room - full kitchen - two tv's included (bedroom wall mount and Living room large flat screen TV) along with high end all pay channel cable package.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Pineville
1 Unit Available
14002 Green Birch Drive
14002 Green Birch Drive, Pineville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2770 sqft
- Lovely neighborhood close to restaurants,Carolina Place Mall,and Ballantyne. Well maintained corner lot. Great open design with a beautiful kitchen. Kitchen has warm stained cabinets,granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Pineville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
6522 Point Comfort Lane
6522 Point Comfort Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1298 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome located just minutes away from Southpark, Ballantyne and Carolina Place Mall.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
643 Rock Lake Glen
643 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - End Unit 2 Story Townhome Located in Cole Creek Community in Fort Mill, SC, Very Close to I-77, Pineville and Lots of Shopping and Restaurants. 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level with Vaulted Ceilings), 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 Summerlake Drive
826 Summerlake Drive, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2400 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Townhome Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Very Close to Local Shopping, Restaurants and I-77 (Charlotte), 3 Bedrooms & A Loft (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3347 Norwich Road
3347 Norwich Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2745 sqft
3347 Norwich Road Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sterling
1 Unit Available
13132 Canterbury Castle Drive
13132 Canterbury Castle Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1694 sqft
Tenant occupied, showings & applications encouraged. Beautiful ranch home with an open floor plan. Covered patio overlooking wooded backyard. Kitchen island with granite counter tops, stainless appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
103 Jeffrey Street
103 Jeffrey St, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1535 sqft
This 3 story, 3 bedroom 2.1 bath with 1 car garage town-home is almost brand new! The main/upper level has a bright an open floor plan with the kitchen,great room and dining area. You'll find all bedrooms on the 3rd story with the laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7407 Dominion Park Lane
7407 Dominion Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1156 sqft
The Palmer brings you unparalleled luxury, featuring chef-inspired kitchens and designer details, all without sacrificing comfort.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Seven Eagles
1 Unit Available
9905 Chimney Corner Court
9905 Chimney Corner Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2216 sqft
Immaculate spacious home in the very popular Cameron Wood. Master suite on main floor. Oversized bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Quiet cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. 2-story great room and huge screened in porch.
Results within 5 miles of Pineville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
$
Eagle Lake
22 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Olde Whitehall
16 Units Available
Hideaway Lakes
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Sterling
11 Units Available
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1416 sqft
River Birch is the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of an apartment home community in Charlotte, NC.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Montclaire South
20 Units Available
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Starmount Forest
37 Units Available
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1208 sqft
Situated near the light rail station, I-85, I-77 and I-485, these units offer Nest Learning thermostats, gooseneck faucets and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness classes, bocce ball court and a Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Touchstone Village
24 Units Available
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Madison Park
15 Units Available
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,160
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1551 sqft
Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Madison Park
15 Units Available
Cielo
4943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,214
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1234 sqft
Residents love the easy access to Park Road Shopping Center and Marion Diehl Park. The WiFi Lounge and parking garage are huge draws for this smoke-free community. Apartments feature courtyard views and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Olde Whitehall
21 Units Available
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1302 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
Yorkmount
33 Units Available
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1305 sqft
Apartment complex within minutes of I-77. On-site pool, media room, gym and business center. Spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and ample storage. Balconies, pet-friendly and in-unit laundry available.
City Guide for Pineville, NC

Some of the history buffs around Pineville state that residents living in its Mecklenburg County signed what was known as the Meck Dec a year before the U.S. Declaration of Independence was officially signed in 1776. Reportedly, the emancipatory document, which declared the freedom of Mecklenburgers from British rule, disappeared in 1800 when the home in which the document was held was destroyed by fire.

Nevertheless, the people of Pineville are still demonstrating their independent nature as the town conveys its own special charm. Also known as the "biggest small town" in North Carolina or any other place for that matter, Pineville seems to have set itself aside from any of the "ho-hums" or "hum-drums" of living that can exist in some small towns. Pineville itself is located in the northern part of North Carolina and is made up of exactly 6.62 square miles of land. Although the town only boasts 7,500 residents, its growth has surpassed other areas of the state in the past 10 years. Located in Mecklenburg County, Pineville is a part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rockville region, making it easy for residents to commute to nearby Charlotte, home of a large number of banking and financial institutions. So, if you want to go where the money is, you've made the right choice by opting to settle in Pineville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pineville, NC

Pineville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

