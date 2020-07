Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park gym pool bbq/grill bike storage guest suite internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog grooming area fire pit green community package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide



Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.



Broadstone Queen City is Charlotte's newest apartment community with a unique Modern Victorian influence. Where Uptown ends and SouthEnd begins, you will enjoy first-class amenities in this one-of-a-kind marvel that overlooks the Uptown skyline.