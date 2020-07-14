All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Axiom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Axiom
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Axiom

5625 Keyway Blvd · (704) 228-7349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apply today and receive $500 off your first full month’s rent!
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Farm Pond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28215
Farm Pond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5609A-R · Avail. Jul 17

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 5512E-R · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 5619L-R · Avail. Sep 7

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5511K · Avail. Jul 17

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 5504L · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 5605I · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Axiom.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome to Axiom Apartments, your home sweet home in Charlotte, NC. Our apartments are modern with a touch of luxury and conveniently located in the Hickory Grove area. This means that you can enjoy the advantage of being minutes away from the bustling downtown and the tranquility that comes with being shielded by the city noise. Pets welcome!

When it comes to your comfort, no detail was left to chance. Our one and two-bedroom floor plans are designed to ensure you live in style. The bedrooms are cozy with ample walk-in closets, the bathrooms are elegant, inviting you to simulate a day at the spa at home, and the living areas are bright and open for fun evenings spent with friends and family. Each unit comes cable ready, features air condition systems, and washer/dryer connections, as well as a private outdoor space that brings the beauty of nature at your feet. Your luxurious experience is continued outside the four walls of your home by our enthralling community spaces. Here you

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applican
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee; Approval Fees (non-refundable): $200 or $500 depending on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Axiom have any available units?
Axiom has 11 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Axiom have?
Some of Axiom's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Axiom currently offering any rent specials?
Axiom is offering the following rent specials: Apply today and receive $500 off your first full month’s rent!
Is Axiom pet-friendly?
Yes, Axiom is pet friendly.
Does Axiom offer parking?
Yes, Axiom offers parking.
Does Axiom have units with washers and dryers?
No, Axiom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Axiom have a pool?
Yes, Axiom has a pool.
Does Axiom have accessible units?
No, Axiom does not have accessible units.
Does Axiom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Axiom has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Axiom?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity