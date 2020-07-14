Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool hot tub parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome to Axiom Apartments, your home sweet home in Charlotte, NC. Our apartments are modern with a touch of luxury and conveniently located in the Hickory Grove area. This means that you can enjoy the advantage of being minutes away from the bustling downtown and the tranquility that comes with being shielded by the city noise. Pets welcome!



When it comes to your comfort, no detail was left to chance. Our one and two-bedroom floor plans are designed to ensure you live in style. The bedrooms are cozy with ample walk-in closets, the bathrooms are elegant, inviting you to simulate a day at the spa at home, and the living areas are bright and open for fun evenings spent with friends and family. Each unit comes cable ready, features air condition systems, and washer/dryer connections, as well as a private outdoor space that brings the beauty of nature at your feet. Your luxurious experience is continued outside the four walls of your home by our enthralling community spaces. Here you