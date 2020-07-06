Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE"



MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT

Fantastic 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom second story unit in desirable Hyde Park neighborhood. This home features an open & spacious family room/dining area, a well-equipped kitchen with ample cabinet space and a breakfast bar, a laundry room with washer & dryer included, a large master suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, & private full bath. There is a second guest bedroom and a full hall bathroom. Community fitness room and pool. Convenient to I-485, I-85, Light Rail, UNCC, PNC Music Pavilion, shopping, & restaurants.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/9964-hyde-glen-court ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.