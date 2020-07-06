All apartments in Charlotte
9964 Hyde Glen Court
9964 Hyde Glen Court

Location

9964 Hyde Glen Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE"

MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT
Fantastic 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom second story unit in desirable Hyde Park neighborhood. This home features an open & spacious family room/dining area, a well-equipped kitchen with ample cabinet space and a breakfast bar, a laundry room with washer & dryer included, a large master suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, & private full bath. There is a second guest bedroom and a full hall bathroom. Community fitness room and pool. Convenient to I-485, I-85, Light Rail, UNCC, PNC Music Pavilion, shopping, & restaurants.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/9964-hyde-glen-court ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

