9905 Chimney Corner Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate spacious home in the very popular Cameron Wood. Master suite on main floor. Oversized bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Quiet cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. 2-story great room and huge screened in porch. Kitchen with center island and large breakfast area. Fenced yard. Conveniently located, just minutes to the Southpark Mall, Carolina Place Mall, medical facilities and a short commute to uptown. Move in ready! Pets okay, additional fee per month plus non-refundable pet deposit.