Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:47 PM

9905 Chimney Corner Court

9905 Chimney Corner Court · (704) 750-5115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9905 Chimney Corner Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Seven Eagles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immaculate spacious home in the very popular Cameron Wood. Master suite on main floor. Oversized bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Quiet cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. 2-story great room and huge screened in porch. Kitchen with center island and large breakfast area. Fenced yard. Conveniently located, just minutes to the Southpark Mall, Carolina Place Mall, medical facilities and a short commute to uptown. Move in ready! Pets okay, additional fee per month plus non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 Chimney Corner Court have any available units?
9905 Chimney Corner Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9905 Chimney Corner Court have?
Some of 9905 Chimney Corner Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9905 Chimney Corner Court currently offering any rent specials?
9905 Chimney Corner Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 Chimney Corner Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9905 Chimney Corner Court is pet friendly.
Does 9905 Chimney Corner Court offer parking?
Yes, 9905 Chimney Corner Court does offer parking.
Does 9905 Chimney Corner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9905 Chimney Corner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 Chimney Corner Court have a pool?
No, 9905 Chimney Corner Court does not have a pool.
Does 9905 Chimney Corner Court have accessible units?
No, 9905 Chimney Corner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 Chimney Corner Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9905 Chimney Corner Court has units with dishwashers.
