Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill yoga cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage carport coffee bar dog grooming area green community hot tub playground smoke-free community

Located within walking distance from Lynx Light Rail, our community has all the conveniences right at your fingertips. Enjoy the local restaurants, shops and entertainment that South Charlotte has to offer. Convenience to South Blvd and major employers like Atrium Health and Accenture makes your everyday routine a breeze. Designer features like granite countertops, cozy fireplaces, and rainfall showerheads will make you proud to call any of our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Welcome home to Anson at the Lakes.