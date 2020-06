Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking elevator carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking

Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bath unit minutes from the Panther's stadium! Open loft style living, freshly painted, hardwood floors, new carpet in the bedroom, open kitchen, and balcony! Great location - walk to restaurants, cafes, nightlight, and of course the Stadium. Washer/dryer included, gated parking lot available, and elevator to the second floor condo. Won't last long!