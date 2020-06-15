964 Bridlepath Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rental Terms: 6 or 12 month lease. Pets are conditional-25 pounds or less with non-refundable pet fee. Custom 3-story home situated on a .96 acre cul-de-sac lot in the highly sought after COTSWOLD neighborhood. Truly private mountain style oasis! Built in 2014, 4252 sq.ft, 4BR/3BA/1HB. 10' coffered ceilings and 9' up. Custom kitchen with granite & marble, solid 5-panel doors, oak hardwoods throughout, over-sized master bath & closet with pedestal tub and dual shower heads. Master BR on upper floor with beautiful private covered deck overlooking the private tree-lined backyard. Main level has an open floor plan with a study featuring custom-built desk/shelving and covered deck overlooking the backyard. Walkout basement features a bedroom with full bathroom, an abundant of storage, 2nd washer/dryer, full kitchenette, fireplace, and another office area. 500 sq. ft. (approx.) hard scaped outdoor kitchen with built-in gas grill, over-sized sink, custom lighting and 2-car detached garage.