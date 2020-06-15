All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

964 Bridlepath Lane

964 Bridlepath Lane · No Longer Available
Location

964 Bridlepath Lane, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rental Terms: 6 or 12 month lease. Pets are conditional-25 pounds or less with non-refundable pet fee. Custom 3-story home situated on a .96 acre cul-de-sac lot in the highly sought after COTSWOLD neighborhood. Truly private mountain style oasis! Built in 2014, 4252 sq.ft, 4BR/3BA/1HB. 10' coffered ceilings and 9' up. Custom kitchen with granite & marble, solid 5-panel doors, oak hardwoods throughout, over-sized master bath & closet with pedestal tub and dual shower heads. Master BR on upper floor with beautiful private covered deck overlooking the private tree-lined backyard. Main level has an open floor plan with a study featuring custom-built desk/shelving and covered deck overlooking the backyard. Walkout basement features a bedroom with full bathroom, an abundant of storage, 2nd washer/dryer, full kitchenette, fireplace, and another office area. 500 sq. ft. (approx.) hard scaped outdoor kitchen with built-in gas grill, over-sized sink, custom lighting and 2-car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Bridlepath Lane have any available units?
964 Bridlepath Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 Bridlepath Lane have?
Some of 964 Bridlepath Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Bridlepath Lane currently offering any rent specials?
964 Bridlepath Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Bridlepath Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 964 Bridlepath Lane is pet friendly.
Does 964 Bridlepath Lane offer parking?
Yes, 964 Bridlepath Lane does offer parking.
Does 964 Bridlepath Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 964 Bridlepath Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Bridlepath Lane have a pool?
No, 964 Bridlepath Lane does not have a pool.
Does 964 Bridlepath Lane have accessible units?
No, 964 Bridlepath Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Bridlepath Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 Bridlepath Lane has units with dishwashers.
