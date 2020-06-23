9631 Turning Wheel Drive

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate 2br/2.5 bath townhome in a great community/location. Open and airy floorplan with lots of light. Upgraded 42" cabinets and tile backsplash and tile floor. Tons of hardwoods down. Spacious kitchen opens to the great room. Community Pool Access, 2 Parking Spots, Close to shopping, interstate and airport. 1 month security deposit & 1st months' rent due up front, 12 month min lease required. $300 non-refundable pet fee. All appliances, HOA (covers outside maintenance, Water & Sewer) included in rent. Available for Move-In 03/01/19, please respect current tenant, no showings until 02/25/19.