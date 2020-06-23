All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9631 Turning Wheel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9631 Turning Wheel Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9631 Turning Wheel Drive

9631 Turning Wheel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9631 Turning Wheel Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate 2br/2.5 bath townhome in a great community/location. Open and airy floorplan with lots of light. Upgraded 42" cabinets and tile backsplash and tile floor. Tons of hardwoods down. Spacious kitchen opens to the great room. Community Pool Access, 2 Parking Spots, Close to shopping, interstate and airport. 1 month security deposit & 1st months' rent due up front, 12 month min lease required. $300 non-refundable pet fee. All appliances, HOA (covers outside maintenance, Water & Sewer) included in rent. Available for Move-In 03/01/19, please respect current tenant, no showings until 02/25/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9631 Turning Wheel Drive have any available units?
9631 Turning Wheel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9631 Turning Wheel Drive have?
Some of 9631 Turning Wheel Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9631 Turning Wheel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9631 Turning Wheel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9631 Turning Wheel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9631 Turning Wheel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9631 Turning Wheel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9631 Turning Wheel Drive offers parking.
Does 9631 Turning Wheel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9631 Turning Wheel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9631 Turning Wheel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9631 Turning Wheel Drive has a pool.
Does 9631 Turning Wheel Drive have accessible units?
No, 9631 Turning Wheel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9631 Turning Wheel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9631 Turning Wheel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte