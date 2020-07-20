9615 Vinca Circle Unit K

Amenities

2 bedroom condo within walking distance of UNCC - If you're tired of living in a dorm, this unit in the Colville complex is for you! This 2 bed 2 bath ground level condo features granite counter tops in the kitchen and laminate floors in the great room and bedrooms. Washer and dryer will remain in the home, and wifi/cable through Spectrum is provided through the HOA fees paid by the owner. This home is convenient to the light rail and bus line, and also within walking distance of UNCC. Living in Colville provides you with easy access to walking trails, shopping, restaurants, and many other conveniences you may be looking for.



Owner is open to a lease through August 2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4385404)