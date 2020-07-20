All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9615 Vinca Circle Unit K
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:07 AM

9615 Vinca Circle Unit K

9615 Vinca Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9615 Vinca Cir, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
2 bedroom condo within walking distance of UNCC - If you're tired of living in a dorm, this unit in the Colville complex is for you! This 2 bed 2 bath ground level condo features granite counter tops in the kitchen and laminate floors in the great room and bedrooms. Washer and dryer will remain in the home, and wifi/cable through Spectrum is provided through the HOA fees paid by the owner. This home is convenient to the light rail and bus line, and also within walking distance of UNCC. Living in Colville provides you with easy access to walking trails, shopping, restaurants, and many other conveniences you may be looking for.

Owner is open to a lease through August 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4385404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K have any available units?
9615 Vinca Circle Unit K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K have?
Some of 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K currently offering any rent specials?
9615 Vinca Circle Unit K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K pet-friendly?
No, 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K offer parking?
No, 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K does not offer parking.
Does 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K have a pool?
No, 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K does not have a pool.
Does 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K have accessible units?
No, 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K have units with dishwashers?
No, 9615 Vinca Circle Unit K does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte