9612 Kings Parade Blvd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Beautifully maintained 3-story town home with 3 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Updated kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless appliances - refrigerator is included. Rear open deck overlooks nice scenery, provides additional parking shade over the driveway. Rear entry garage, enter property from basement level, 2-car garage capacity. 2 living areas - main and basement, perfect for guests, extended family and divided family space. Easy walk to shopping and restaurants at Ayrsley. Short drive to I-77, I-485 and I-85, airport, outlets and highways.



Contact one of our agents (see images) for showings or info. Owner must approve all pets. Applicants apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com, click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, AS-IS, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for updates.