9612 Kings Parade Blvd
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:50 AM

9612 Kings Parade Blvd

9612 Kings Parade Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9612 Kings Parade Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3-story town home with 3 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Updated kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless appliances - refrigerator is included. Rear open deck overlooks nice scenery, provides additional parking shade over the driveway. Rear entry garage, enter property from basement level, 2-car garage capacity. 2 living areas - main and basement, perfect for guests, extended family and divided family space. Easy walk to shopping and restaurants at Ayrsley. Short drive to I-77, I-485 and I-85, airport, outlets and highways.

Contact one of our agents (see images) for showings or info. Owner must approve all pets. Applicants apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com, click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, AS-IS, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9612 Kings Parade Blvd have any available units?
9612 Kings Parade Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9612 Kings Parade Blvd have?
Some of 9612 Kings Parade Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9612 Kings Parade Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9612 Kings Parade Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 Kings Parade Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9612 Kings Parade Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9612 Kings Parade Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9612 Kings Parade Blvd offers parking.
Does 9612 Kings Parade Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9612 Kings Parade Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 Kings Parade Blvd have a pool?
No, 9612 Kings Parade Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9612 Kings Parade Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9612 Kings Parade Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9612 Kings Parade Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9612 Kings Parade Blvd has units with dishwashers.
