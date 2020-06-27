All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:46 PM

958 W 1st Street

958 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

958 West 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location. Location. Location. Come and tour this awesome 3 bedroom, 3 bath, end-unit condo in the sought after community of Oak Park and experience living within walking distance of the Panthers stadium. Fresh paint and new carpeting throughout. Upon entering this condo you will notice the nice flooring and open floor plan. Enjoy the fireplace located in the family room and the simple, yet cozy kitchen that includes everything you need for convenient suburban living. This property offers a guest bedroom with a full bath on the main level, as well as plenty of closet space. The second floor includes a laundry room fully equipped with a washer and dryer and a master bedroom with a matching en suite that features his and her sinks and a relaxing garden tub. There is also an additional bedroom with its own full bathroom upstairs also. Feel free to entertain friends and family this fall season in your fenced-in back yard. 2 dedicated parking spaces and ample street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 W 1st Street have any available units?
958 W 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 958 W 1st Street have?
Some of 958 W 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 W 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
958 W 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 W 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 958 W 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 958 W 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 958 W 1st Street offers parking.
Does 958 W 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 958 W 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 W 1st Street have a pool?
No, 958 W 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 958 W 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 958 W 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 958 W 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 958 W 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
