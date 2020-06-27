958 W 1st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Location. Location. Location. Come and tour this awesome 3 bedroom, 3 bath, end-unit condo in the sought after community of Oak Park and experience living within walking distance of the Panthers stadium. Fresh paint and new carpeting throughout. Upon entering this condo you will notice the nice flooring and open floor plan. Enjoy the fireplace located in the family room and the simple, yet cozy kitchen that includes everything you need for convenient suburban living. This property offers a guest bedroom with a full bath on the main level, as well as plenty of closet space. The second floor includes a laundry room fully equipped with a washer and dryer and a master bedroom with a matching en suite that features his and her sinks and a relaxing garden tub. There is also an additional bedroom with its own full bathroom upstairs also. Feel free to entertain friends and family this fall season in your fenced-in back yard. 2 dedicated parking spaces and ample street parking.