Charlotte, NC
953 Tiger Ln
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

953 Tiger Ln

953 Tiger Lane · No Longer Available
Location

953 Tiger Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths! This is an end unit that also includes formal living room, and dining room. Kitchen has appliances. Home has bay windows on the front and sides. Home has large deck and 1 car rear load garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Tiger Ln have any available units?
953 Tiger Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 Tiger Ln have?
Some of 953 Tiger Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 Tiger Ln currently offering any rent specials?
953 Tiger Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Tiger Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 Tiger Ln is pet friendly.
Does 953 Tiger Ln offer parking?
Yes, 953 Tiger Ln offers parking.
Does 953 Tiger Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 953 Tiger Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Tiger Ln have a pool?
No, 953 Tiger Ln does not have a pool.
Does 953 Tiger Ln have accessible units?
No, 953 Tiger Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Tiger Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 Tiger Ln has units with dishwashers.

