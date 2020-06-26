953 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Fantastic Unit in First Ward with Sparkling Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Countertops Complement The Rich Hardwood Floors In This 3 Floor Uptown Townhouse. Large Bedrooms, Luxurious Baths Featuring Tile Flooring and Tub Surrounds, Granite Countertops, Waterfall Showers and Wired for Home Security System. Refrigerator, Carpet, Washer/Dryer and HVAC All Recently Replaced, and Interior Freshly Repainted in April, for New Look and Feel. Enjoy the Open-Flowing Floor Plan and the Convenience of the Trolley, Arena and City Nightlife. Don't Miss the Enclosed Patio.