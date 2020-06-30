All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 PM

9529 Green Apple Drive

9529 Green Apple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9529 Green Apple Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 4BD/2.5BA home is located in the Turtle Rock community. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and attached two car garage. Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with garden tub and separate glass door shower. Private yard that backs up to natural area. Washer and dryer included. Don't miss out!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9529 Green Apple Drive have any available units?
9529 Green Apple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9529 Green Apple Drive have?
Some of 9529 Green Apple Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9529 Green Apple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9529 Green Apple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9529 Green Apple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9529 Green Apple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9529 Green Apple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9529 Green Apple Drive offers parking.
Does 9529 Green Apple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9529 Green Apple Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9529 Green Apple Drive have a pool?
No, 9529 Green Apple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9529 Green Apple Drive have accessible units?
No, 9529 Green Apple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9529 Green Apple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9529 Green Apple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

