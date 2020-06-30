9529 Green Apple Drive

Amenities
This lovely 4BD/2.5BA home is located in the Turtle Rock community. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and attached two car garage. Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with garden tub and separate glass door shower. Private yard that backs up to natural area. Washer and dryer included. Don't miss out!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.