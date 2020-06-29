All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

9501 Pondside Lane

9501 Pondside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9501 Pondside Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Large 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Home in University Area. Desirable Neighborhood. New hardwood laminates throughout. Large Fenced-in Backyard. Master Bedroom on Main. Large wetbar rec room. Maintenance and upkeep of in-ground pool is at Tenant's Expense Only. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis and require a $250 pet fee.

Apply online at www.CharMeckProperties.com . Previous evictions or serious criminal offense may disqualify application. Application fee is $30 per adult.

Managed By CharMeck Properties, LLC
Daryl Procunier , REALTOR/Property Manager

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 Pondside Lane have any available units?
9501 Pondside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9501 Pondside Lane have?
Some of 9501 Pondside Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 Pondside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9501 Pondside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 Pondside Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9501 Pondside Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9501 Pondside Lane offer parking?
No, 9501 Pondside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9501 Pondside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501 Pondside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 Pondside Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9501 Pondside Lane has a pool.
Does 9501 Pondside Lane have accessible units?
No, 9501 Pondside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 Pondside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9501 Pondside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
