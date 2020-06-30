All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9501-H Shannon Green Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9501-H Shannon Green Dr
Last updated February 22 2020 at 11:37 PM

9501-H Shannon Green Dr

9501 Shannon Green Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9501 Shannon Green Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
University Area! Second level condo available today! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom Condo Low utilities, ALL ELECTRIC! Many updates throughout, freshly painted, newer bathroom vanities. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are included. Master bedroom with oversized walk in closet. Covered balcony off great room. Water is included. No pets allowed. Non smoking unit. Walking distance to UNCC and close to Hospital, shopping, and dining. Minutes to Uptown. Available today
University Area! Second level condo available today! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom Condo Low utilities, ALL ELECTRIC! Many updates throughout, freshly painted, newer bathroom vanities. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are included. Master bedroom with oversized walk in closet. Covered balcony off great room. Water is included. No pets allowed. Non smoking unit. Walking distance to UNCC and close to Hospital, shopping, and dining. Minutes to Uptown. Available today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501-H Shannon Green Dr have any available units?
9501-H Shannon Green Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9501-H Shannon Green Dr have?
Some of 9501-H Shannon Green Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501-H Shannon Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9501-H Shannon Green Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501-H Shannon Green Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9501-H Shannon Green Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9501-H Shannon Green Dr offer parking?
No, 9501-H Shannon Green Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9501-H Shannon Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501-H Shannon Green Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501-H Shannon Green Dr have a pool?
No, 9501-H Shannon Green Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9501-H Shannon Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 9501-H Shannon Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9501-H Shannon Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9501-H Shannon Green Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte