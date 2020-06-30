9501-H Shannon Green Dr

Amenities
University Area! Second level condo available today! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom Condo Low utilities, ALL ELECTRIC! Many updates throughout, freshly painted, newer bathroom vanities. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are included. Master bedroom with oversized walk in closet. Covered balcony off great room. Water is included. No pets allowed. Non smoking unit. Walking distance to UNCC and close to Hospital, shopping, and dining. Minutes to Uptown. Available today
University Area! Second level condo available today! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom Condo Low utilities, ALL ELECTRIC! Many updates throughout, freshly painted, newer bathroom vanities. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are included. Master bedroom with oversized walk in closet. Covered balcony off great room. Water is included. No pets allowed. Non smoking unit. Walking distance to UNCC and close to Hospital, shopping, and dining. Minutes to Uptown. Available today