946 Garden District Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One of a kind Duplex in 1st Ward w/breathtaking views of the skyline! 2 story Living Rm has tons of light. 3 outdoor areas to enjoy! Kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop. Master suite has TWO walk in closets & luxury bath with separate tub/shower. Loft area perfect for office! Plantation shutters throughout. Gas fireplace. Rooftop terrace! Hardwood floors throughout! Ample storage plus a 2 car garage! Make an appointment to see this one! Owner putting a new washer/dryer in unit upon lease execution