9449 Kimmel Lane

Amenities
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is close to 77, Northlake Mall, and only a 15 minute drive to Uptown Charlotte. It features fresh paint, nice wood flooring on the main level, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. It is available for immediate occupancy. Contact us today for a viewing!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.