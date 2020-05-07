All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

9449 Kimmel Lane

9449 Kimmel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9449 Kimmel Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is close to 77, Northlake Mall, and only a 15 minute drive to Uptown Charlotte. It features fresh paint, nice wood flooring on the main level, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. It is available for immediate occupancy. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9449 Kimmel Lane have any available units?
9449 Kimmel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9449 Kimmel Lane have?
Some of 9449 Kimmel Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9449 Kimmel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9449 Kimmel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9449 Kimmel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9449 Kimmel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9449 Kimmel Lane offer parking?
No, 9449 Kimmel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9449 Kimmel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9449 Kimmel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9449 Kimmel Lane have a pool?
No, 9449 Kimmel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9449 Kimmel Lane have accessible units?
No, 9449 Kimmel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9449 Kimmel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9449 Kimmel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
