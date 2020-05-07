9449 Kimmel Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is close to 77, Northlake Mall, and only a 15 minute drive to Uptown Charlotte. It features fresh paint, nice wood flooring on the main level, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. It is available for immediate occupancy. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.