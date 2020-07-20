All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9444 Ainslie Downs Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9444 Ainslie Downs Street
Last updated October 27 2019 at 2:59 PM

9444 Ainslie Downs Street

9444 Ainslie Downs Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Montclaire South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9444 Ainslie Downs Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new town home in Southwest Charlotte within a 5 minute walk to the light rail! Three-level town home features 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths. Enjoy your morning coffee on your deck overlooking the woods. Beautiful chef's kitchen with large island. Two owners suites. Rear entry, attached garage. Community has a resort style zero-entry pool with a sun shelf, shaded pavilion area, grilling stations and lots of deck space to lounge! Easy driving distance to South Park, Uptown and major thoroughfares. Landscaping, mowing, pool fees and trash collection all included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9444 Ainslie Downs Street have any available units?
9444 Ainslie Downs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9444 Ainslie Downs Street have?
Some of 9444 Ainslie Downs Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9444 Ainslie Downs Street currently offering any rent specials?
9444 Ainslie Downs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9444 Ainslie Downs Street pet-friendly?
No, 9444 Ainslie Downs Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9444 Ainslie Downs Street offer parking?
Yes, 9444 Ainslie Downs Street offers parking.
Does 9444 Ainslie Downs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9444 Ainslie Downs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9444 Ainslie Downs Street have a pool?
Yes, 9444 Ainslie Downs Street has a pool.
Does 9444 Ainslie Downs Street have accessible units?
No, 9444 Ainslie Downs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9444 Ainslie Downs Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9444 Ainslie Downs Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte