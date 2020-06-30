9372 Hamel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. Take a look at this lovely two-story home featuring so many upgrades! Walk right into the open floor plan spacious living area. The floors are an easy to clean wood like surface! The living room flows nicely into the separate dining space and cozy kitchen. The kitchen features all of your favorite upgrade like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There are two generous sized guest bedrooms and a huge master bedroom with walk-in master closet and private bathroom. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.