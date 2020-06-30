All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:05 PM

9372 Hamel Street

9372 Hamel Street · No Longer Available
Location

9372 Hamel Street, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. Take a look at this lovely two-story home featuring so many upgrades! Walk right into the open floor plan spacious living area. The floors are an easy to clean wood like surface! The living room flows nicely into the separate dining space and cozy kitchen. The kitchen features all of your favorite upgrade like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There are two generous sized guest bedrooms and a huge master bedroom with walk-in master closet and private bathroom. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9372 Hamel Street have any available units?
9372 Hamel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9372 Hamel Street have?
Some of 9372 Hamel Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9372 Hamel Street currently offering any rent specials?
9372 Hamel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9372 Hamel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9372 Hamel Street is pet friendly.
Does 9372 Hamel Street offer parking?
No, 9372 Hamel Street does not offer parking.
Does 9372 Hamel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9372 Hamel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9372 Hamel Street have a pool?
No, 9372 Hamel Street does not have a pool.
Does 9372 Hamel Street have accessible units?
No, 9372 Hamel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9372 Hamel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9372 Hamel Street does not have units with dishwashers.

