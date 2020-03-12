All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

935 McAlway Road #201 - 1

935 McAlway Rd · (704) 275-0924
Location

935 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Grier Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available June 30th. END UNIT. An extraordinary find in a fantastic neighborhood with great schools, walkable streets, and quiet charm. Distinguished craftsmanship & high-end features come standard in classic Cotswold Springs, where shopping & dining are right in your own backyard. This condo offers the best of both worlds: carefree, charming neighborhood living with the allure of an urban lifestyle & convenient access. Like new condo with wide open living space, 10' ceilings, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and Kronoswiss & tile flooring throughout (no carpet!). White, solid wood, slow-close shaker style cabinets; recessed lighting, bar top seating, & subway tile backsplash. Walk-in closet & oversized walk-in shower plus double vanity in the master. Prewired for AT&T Fiber. Cotswold Springs is only 5 miles from uptown and less than a mile from The Common Market on Monroe. Your drive to all the amenities at the Cotswold Village Shops and the new Publix® is only 1.4 miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 have any available units?
935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 have?
Some of 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 offer parking?
No, 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 have a pool?
No, 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 McAlway Road #201 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
