929 Westbrook Drive

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage key fob access

This stunning three story condo offers two bedrooms, an office, two and half bathrooms, and a spacious two car garage in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Home comes loaded with modern amenities, such as keyless entry, smart home automation, and hot water on demand. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a washer and dryer that are included at no additional cost. Home features hardwoods throughout and a roof top terrace with unbelievable views of the City.