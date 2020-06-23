All apartments in Charlotte
929 Westbrook Drive

929 Westbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

929 Westbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
key fob access
"APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE"

This stunning three story condo offers two bedrooms, an office, two and half bathrooms, and a spacious two car garage in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Home comes loaded with modern amenities, such as keyless entry, smart home automation, and hot water on demand. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a washer and dryer that are included at no additional cost. Home features hardwoods throughout and a roof top terrace with unbelievable views of the City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Westbrook Drive have any available units?
929 Westbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Westbrook Drive have?
Some of 929 Westbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Westbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
929 Westbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Westbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 929 Westbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 929 Westbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 929 Westbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 929 Westbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 Westbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Westbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 929 Westbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 929 Westbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 929 Westbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Westbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Westbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
