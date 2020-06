Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 level brownstone style condo with single car garage located just minutes form everything in the Uptown's 1st Ward. This 2 bedroom 2 bath has all new paint and carpet throughout with beautiful hardwood floors. Enjoy the 10 ft ceilings in the living areas and all the natural light this home has to offer. Enjoy your dedicated office/study. Great views from your balcony and master bedroom. Open and spacious Master bedroom with large WIC with storage system built in. Laundry is located on the master level with washer/dryer included. This home is convenient to the light rail, the trolley and all Uptown has to offer.