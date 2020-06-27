923 Steel House Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Welcome to the convenient lifestyle of living in NoDa! This immaculate, thoughtfully-designed 3-story townhome with 10' ceilings invites comfort and elegance throughout. With 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, generous open living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxation and seamless entertaining with family and friends. Rare extended 2 car garage! The master bedroom has it's own private balcony, spa-like ensuite bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower, plus walk-in closet with custom shelving. This property is situated in an ideal part of The Arts District allowing easy walkability to the heart of NoDa, two light rail stops (36th and Sugar Creek Station), and the NW side featuring hot spots like Divine Barrell, Bold Missy Brewing, and Crown Station.

This is your chance to be in a pristine property at a tremendous value in one of NoDa's most desirable locations!