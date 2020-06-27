All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
923 Steel House Boulevard
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

923 Steel House Boulevard

923 Steel House Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

923 Steel House Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the convenient lifestyle of living in NoDa! This immaculate, thoughtfully-designed 3-story townhome with 10' ceilings invites comfort and elegance throughout. With 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, generous open living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxation and seamless entertaining with family and friends. Rare extended 2 car garage! The master bedroom has it's own private balcony, spa-like ensuite bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower, plus walk-in closet with custom shelving. This property is situated in an ideal part of The Arts District allowing easy walkability to the heart of NoDa, two light rail stops (36th and Sugar Creek Station), and the NW side featuring hot spots like Divine Barrell, Bold Missy Brewing, and Crown Station.
This is your chance to be in a pristine property at a tremendous value in one of NoDa's most desirable locations!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Steel House Boulevard have any available units?
923 Steel House Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 Steel House Boulevard have?
Some of 923 Steel House Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Steel House Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
923 Steel House Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Steel House Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 923 Steel House Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 923 Steel House Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 923 Steel House Boulevard offers parking.
Does 923 Steel House Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 Steel House Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Steel House Boulevard have a pool?
No, 923 Steel House Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 923 Steel House Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 923 Steel House Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Steel House Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 Steel House Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
