Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

**1/2 OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH 12 MO LEASE EXECUTED BY 5/15/20**



Come see all this renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 848 sq ft bungalow has to offer. Home has been recently renovated with fresh paint, new appliances and an updated bathroom. Rear deck and backyard offer room for outdoor entertaining. Schedule a viewing to see if this is the next place you call home.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of one, but not more than two months rent**