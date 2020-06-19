All apartments in Charlotte
9170 Bradstreet Commons Way

9170 Bradstreet Commons Way · No Longer Available
Location

9170 Bradstreet Commons Way, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9170 Bradstreet Commons Way Available 03/26/20 Newer Townhome in Desired Charlotte Area! - This newer townhome is in a great location in the Charlotte area. This townhome offers an attached 1 car garage, open concept first floor with a entry way and large living room that leads into the dinning area and kitchen. The kitchen has nice cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. Located on the second floor is the master bedroom with on-suite, secondary bedrooms with hall bath, and the laundry closet.

**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application. Application fees are $55 per adult.**

(RLNE5555842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way have any available units?
9170 Bradstreet Commons Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way currently offering any rent specials?
9170 Bradstreet Commons Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way pet-friendly?
No, 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way offer parking?
Yes, 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way offers parking.
Does 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way have a pool?
No, 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way does not have a pool.
Does 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way have accessible units?
No, 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9170 Bradstreet Commons Way does not have units with air conditioning.

