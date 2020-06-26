9146 Redmond Trace Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine updated Ballantyne end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage with openers! This inviting open floor plan offers wood floors on the main level and a black surround gas log fireplace in the living room. TV mounts and washer/dryer are included. The kitchen boasts modern upgrades including granite counter tops, double bowl sink, tile back splash & stainless appliances including a refrigerator with ice & water dispenser. Two story entry hall, neutral modern hardware and lighting, upgraded newer designer paint, ceiling fans & faucets throughout. Oversized vaulted master bedroom has big walk-in closet with some custom shelving, master bath with raised double bowl vanity, soaking garden tub, glass seamless tiled walk-in shower. Two nice sized secondary bedrooms too. Lawn care included. Easy, quick walk to shopping, dining, medical, corporate & entertainment. Minutes to 485.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).