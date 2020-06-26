All apartments in Charlotte
9146 Redmond Trace Rd
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:44 AM

9146 Redmond Trace Rd

9146 Redmond Trace Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9146 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine updated Ballantyne end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage with openers! This inviting open floor plan offers wood floors on the main level and a black surround gas log fireplace in the living room. TV mounts and washer/dryer are included. The kitchen boasts modern upgrades including granite counter tops, double bowl sink, tile back splash & stainless appliances including a refrigerator with ice & water dispenser. Two story entry hall, neutral modern hardware and lighting, upgraded newer designer paint, ceiling fans & faucets throughout. Oversized vaulted master bedroom has big walk-in closet with some custom shelving, master bath with raised double bowl vanity, soaking garden tub, glass seamless tiled walk-in shower. Two nice sized secondary bedrooms too. Lawn care included. Easy, quick walk to shopping, dining, medical, corporate & entertainment. Minutes to 485.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9146 Redmond Trace Rd have any available units?
9146 Redmond Trace Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9146 Redmond Trace Rd have?
Some of 9146 Redmond Trace Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9146 Redmond Trace Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9146 Redmond Trace Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9146 Redmond Trace Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9146 Redmond Trace Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9146 Redmond Trace Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9146 Redmond Trace Rd offers parking.
Does 9146 Redmond Trace Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9146 Redmond Trace Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9146 Redmond Trace Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9146 Redmond Trace Rd has a pool.
Does 9146 Redmond Trace Rd have accessible units?
No, 9146 Redmond Trace Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9146 Redmond Trace Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9146 Redmond Trace Rd has units with dishwashers.
