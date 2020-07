Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice End Unit, University area townhome with huge Master suite on main level with double closets and large vanity in the master bath. 2 large bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Open kitchen and lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Dramatic two-story foyer. Bright with extra windows. Elegant wood burning fireplace in great room. Parking spaces right out front. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. All interstates near the property.